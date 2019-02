The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has dispelled the rumour trending online about his alleged resignation.

In a tweet from his twitter page, he stated “Misleading/Fake news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigeria will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.

“I have not resigned.

“I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

