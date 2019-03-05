ICAN tasks members to develop ICT skills to keep up with new financial innovations

President of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria, Razak Jaiyeola says professional accountants must develop their information technology skills.

Mr Jaiyeola said this will help them to remain relevant and competitive in the age of the digital forth global industrial revolution.

He stated this during his yearly presidential visit to the Lagos mainland district of the institute of chartered accountant of Nigeria.

The gathering is to bring professional accountants up to speed with activities of the institute and address challenges faced in the course of their day to day dealings.

ICAN’s president wants members to develop ICT skills, he said this will help them emerge as digital accountants complaint with the innovations in the financial services industry.

Others want the federal government to look critically into the economic situation of the country.

The ICAN President concluded by saying that chartered accountants need to build capacity, broaden their scope in understanding the role developments like fintech, big data, cloud computing will play in the financial services.

Share this: Tweet



