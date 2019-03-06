IFAD launches programme to aid productivity of farmers

A Commodity Alliance Forum instituted by the International Fund for Development, IFAD, has been launched in Katsina State to look into ways of developing agriculture.

TVC News Katsina State correspondent, Abdullatif Yusuf reports that the forum is intended to provide an avenue for farmers and the organised private sector to rub minds to make agriculture more profitable for all.

The alliance is also to facilitate input, markets, finance and extension access to farmers in addition to provision of infrastructure.

Governor Aminu Masari was expected to inaugurate the forum but was represented by the special adviser on agriculture at the occasion

The IFAD officials explained that the commodity Alliance Forum is intended to give voice to farmers.

The forum is made up of Government officials, community leaders, financial institutions and insurance companies and farmers organisations.

Share this: Tweet



