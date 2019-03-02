I’m not disturbed by court judgement nullifying my candidature – Lulu-Briggs

The governorship candidate of Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said he is not disturbed by the Federal High Court judgment that nullified his candidature.

He asked his supporters to remain calm saying he remains committed to contesting in the race for Rivers State Government House.

tVC NEWS Correspondent, Chimezie Izejiobi reports that the Judgment of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt nullified the governorship candidacy of Dumo Lulu-Briggs on the ground that he was not Accord Party’s duly elected flagbearer.

But addressing journalists at party’s campaign office in Port Harcourt, Lulu-Briggs said some aggrieved members of Accord Party who are being sponsored by a rival political party, took the matter to court.

He added that his ambition to govern the State was still intact as the judgment only affected candidacy and not the party’s participation in the polls.

Accord Party candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs is challenging the judgment at the Court of Appeal amidst concerns that the Governorship election is barely one week away.

