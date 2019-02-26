INEC adjourns collation of results to 10am

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has adjourned the collation of the presidential election results to 10am.

It was a very busy day at the National collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

So far, results for Ebonyi, Enugu, Yobe, Abia, Ondo, Gombe, Kogi, the FCT, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ekiti and Osun, states have been released.

In Yobe state the APC won with 497,914 votes while the PDP lagged behind with 50,763 votes. The AAC got 137 votes, ANN polled 37 votes and YPP hitched 36 votes. The valid votes recorded in the election was 559,36.

There were 323,291 valid votes in Abia state and the PDP emerged victorious there. The party polled 219,693 votes while the APC got 85,058 votes. AAC secured 212 votes, and the YPP polled 720 votes.

PDP also beat APC to it in Ondo state. The PDP won with 275,901 votes, the APC polled 241,769 votes, AAC got 4,414, ANN had 311 votes and YPP secured 1224 votes. The valid votes in the state was 555,994.

In Gombe state the collation officer, Professor Kyari Mohammed said there were 554,203 total valid votes.

AAC polled 165, ANN got 78, APC polled 402,961, PDP got 138, 484 and YPP polled 39 votes. The APC emerged winner in Gombe state.

For Kogi state, the returning officer, Professor Michael Adikwu announced that the total valid votes were 521,016 and the APC won with 285,894 votes.

ANN got 89, AAC polled 250 and the PDP got 218,207 Votes.

The total number of votes cast in the FCT stood at 451, 408. 27, 457 of those votes were rejected .

Overall, APC polled 152, 224, ANN, 652, AAC, 583.

But the PDP won in the FCT with 259, 997 votes.

486,254 votes were cast in Kwara state.

ANN polled 422, AAC, 401, PDP, got 138,184,votes and YPP was 140

APC won there with 308,984 votes.

