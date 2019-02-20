INEC completes reconfiguration of card readers in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kano State said it has completed re-configuration of all smart card readers ahead of the rescheduled National assembly and presidential elections.

INEC has also completed the recruitment and posting of more than 41 thousand ad hoc staff prior to the postponement of the Elections.

Kano’s Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Shehu Riskuwa disclosed this during a joint press conference in the state.

According to him, appropriate steps have been taken to address challenges faced by the commission in recent days.

