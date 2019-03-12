Home Politics #NigeriaVotes INEC fixes supplementary elections for March 23
INEC fixes supplementary elections for March 23
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
0

INEC fixes supplementary elections for March 23

0
0
now viewing

INEC fixes supplementary elections for March 23

now playing

Suspended CJN Onnoghen absent in court due to ill health

now playing

Women protest inconclusive governorship election in Sokoto

now playing

BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in Kano

now playing

TVC News wins 2019 Green Accord Media Award

now playing

INEC declares Kano governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed March 23rd for supplementary governorship elections in states where they were declared inconclusive.

National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, says the polls will hold in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and
Sokoto states.

Mr Okoye also disclosed that supplementary elections will be held in states where the state house of assembly election were declared inconclusive.

He says details of the constituencies, polling units and registered voters will be published by the commission tomorrow.

Related Posts

Suspended CJN Onnoghen absent in court due to ill health

TVCN 0

Women protest inconclusive governorship election in Sokoto

TVCN 0

BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in Kano

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies