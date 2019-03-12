INEC fixes supplementary elections for March 23

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed March 23rd for supplementary governorship elections in states where they were declared inconclusive.

National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, says the polls will hold in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and

Sokoto states.

Mr Okoye also disclosed that supplementary elections will be held in states where the state house of assembly election were declared inconclusive.

He says details of the constituencies, polling units and registered voters will be published by the commission tomorrow.

