INEC yet to move election materials from CBN premises in Ogun
Image result for INEC yet to move election materials from CBN premises in OgunThe movement of election Materials from the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria to different local government areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet start in Ogun State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner claimed that officials of the Commission are busy doing ‘batching’ of the materials but will still move the material later today.

Kazeem Olowe reports that when asked why journalists were not allowed to see some materials kept outside the voult within the premises of the bank, the Resident Electoral Commissioner reacted this way.

