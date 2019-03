Six members of the same family have lost their lives to a fire outbreak in the ancient city of Kano, Kano state.

The inferno began early this morning razing their home at Bawo Road, Hausawa Quarters in the state.

The deceased, Isaiah Jonathan, his wife, three children including a baby and his sister-in-law got burnt beyond recognition.

Kano Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident said the fire was put off by men of the Kano Fire Service.

