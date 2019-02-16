Iran persuades Pakistan to crack down on terrorists, warns Saudi Arabia

Iran has called on neighbouring country, Pakistan to crack down on terrorists that killed 27 of its Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday

in an attack near its border or expect military action by Tehran “to punish the terrorists”

Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari also warned Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that they could face “retaliatory measures” for supporting militant Sunni groups that have attacked Iran’s security forces.

General Mohammad was quoted as saying “If Pakistan does not carry out its responsibilities, Iran reserves the right to confront threats on its borders based on international law and will retaliate to punish the terrorists”

A suicide car bomber killed 27 members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday in a southeastern region where security forces are facing a rise in attacks by militants from the country’s Sunni Muslim minority.

