Kaduna Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in Kajuru LGA, parts of Chikun
A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, and parts of Chikun local government area, also in the state.

The state government stated that security assessments have necessitated the imposition the curfew in all parts of Kajuru local government, effective today, Wednesday, 13th March 2019.

The dusk to dawn curfew is also extended to Kujama and Maraban Rido, which are in Chikun local government.

The curfew in the affected areas will be in effect from 6pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.

The Kaduna State Government appeals to all residents and communities in the affected areas to bear the inconvenience of the curfew and cooperate with the security agencies.

