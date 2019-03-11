Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Kano deputy governor arrested over alleged disruption of collation process
Image result for Kano deputy governor arrested over disruption of collation processKano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna has been arrested by the Police alongside Commissioner for Local Governments, Murtala Sule Garo over alleged disruption of Election Results while Collation is ongoing at Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The incidence occured while Collation of results was ongoing at the Kano Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Office.

43 out 44 Local Government results were collated and Nassarawa where the incidence occured was the final local Government to be collated by the Electoral Body.

Kano Police Command says news men will be briefed as soon as investigation into the matter is completed.

