Kwankwaso’s convoy attacked in Kano

There has been an attack on the Convoy of former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kofa village in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

Kwankwaso had planned his final rally alongside the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, to be held at Kiru and Bebeji Local Government Areas of the state.

Sources said the clash occurred when thugs allegedly loyal to a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, barricaded the road, resulting in bloody clash.

At least 10 vehicles are said to have been burnt to ashes during the clash.

Kano PDP Spokesman, Sunusi Bature confirmed the occurence.

