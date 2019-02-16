Home Football La Liga: Ernesto Valverde extends contract with Barcelona
Coach Ernesto Valverde has signed a new one-year contract extension with Spanish champions, Barcelona.

The new deal will see Valverde stay in charge of the football club till 2021.

The 55-year-old also has the option of a further year.

Valverde who couldn’t contain his excitement said “I am really happy, I’m grateful that the club value what I am doing. They offered me the chance to continue and I am delighted to extend my contract.

“The intentions of clubs and coaches when deals are signed are always the best. The ides is to continue with the best intentions, but we know how football is, everything is dictated by results. There’s always an uncertainty and we know how whimsical the game we’re involved in can be.

“I feel really comfortable working here, with the backing of the board. I’m really comfortable with the team, with the players. I know how big the club is and it’s a really exciting challenge to coach here and to work with these players. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, a lot of games to win and a lot of trophies that we want to get our hands on.”

The former Barcelona forward replaced Luis Enrique in May 2017 and won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge.

Barca are currently top of the league on 51 points, six points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Valverde, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has led the side to 65 wins in his 96 matches in charge, drawing 22 and losing just nine.

