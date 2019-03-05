Home News Labour protest: NLC pledges to fight anti-labour policies in Ogun state
Labour protest: NLC pledges to fight anti-labour policies in Ogun state
Labour protest: NLC pledges to fight anti-labour policies in Ogun state

Labour protest: NLC pledges to fight anti-labour policies in Ogun state

Today, workers of Ogun state were seen at the state secretariat chanting solidarity songs.

TVC News gathered that gathered that NLC leadership had been in meeting with the governor for more than 2 hours, but impatient workers took to the streets in protest.

 

The workers’ body are protesting against the non-remittance of statutory deductions from workers’ salaries for pensions, cooperative, and other purposes over a period of one hundred and five (105) months.

The non-utilization of the last tranche of the Paris Club refund for the payment of gratuity for both state and local government workers since 2013, despite signing a collective bargaining agreement with organized labour in Ogun State.

The refusal to pay workers at the Tai Solarin College of Education salary arrears that has accumulated for the past 10 years and now grosses to a financial liability of about N9 billion.

The Ogun state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress  was also sacked by the state governor for standing firm in the defence of the rights of workers in Ogun State.

