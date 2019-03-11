Home News Lagos Police Command Gets New PPRO
Lagos Police Command Gets New PPRO
News
Nigeria
0

Lagos Police Command Gets New PPRO

0
0
now viewing

Lagos Police Command Gets New PPRO

now playing

Blackbox from crashed Ethiopian Airlines aircraft retrieved

now playing

Kano deputy governor arrested over alleged disruption of collation process

now playing

BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect

now playing

APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election

now playing

BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni, has appointed DSP Bala Elkana as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State.

The new PPRO who took over from CSP Chike Oti, today, 11/03/2019, enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 2003. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law (LLB), Master’s Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA).

He had served in different commands and held various positions, including Operations Officer, Divisional Crime Officer, Divisional Police Officer, Community Policing Officer. In addition to all these positions, he was the police public relations officer in Niger and Akwa Ibom states.

DSP Bala Elkanan who is, bringing with him a rich background in public relations and information management, is also a Fellow of Corporate Institute of Administration, and an active member of International Association of Chiefs of Police and a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Until his recent posting, he was an Investigator in the IGP Monitoring Unit. Meanwhile, DSP Bala can be reached on GSM 07063116303.

Related Posts

Blackbox from crashed Ethiopian Airlines aircraft retrieved

TVCN 0

Kano deputy governor arrested over alleged disruption of collation process

TVCN 0

BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies