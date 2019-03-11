Lagos Police Command Gets New PPRO

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni, has appointed DSP Bala Elkana as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State.

The new PPRO who took over from CSP Chike Oti, today, 11/03/2019, enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 2003. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law (LLB), Master’s Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA).

He had served in different commands and held various positions, including Operations Officer, Divisional Crime Officer, Divisional Police Officer, Community Policing Officer. In addition to all these positions, he was the police public relations officer in Niger and Akwa Ibom states.

DSP Bala Elkanan who is, bringing with him a rich background in public relations and information management, is also a Fellow of Corporate Institute of Administration, and an active member of International Association of Chiefs of Police and a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Until his recent posting, he was an Investigator in the IGP Monitoring Unit. Meanwhile, DSP Bala can be reached on GSM 07063116303.

