LagosBuildingCollapse: 12 persons confirmed dead, 43 injured (LIVE UPDATE)

As earlier reported that a three storey building collapsed somewhere around Ita Faaji, Lagos Island.

TVCNews gathered that 12 persons have been confirmed dead and 43 rescued.

The primary school located on the second floor of the building collapsed with pupils trapped in the building.

Emergency and rescue workers – Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as security personnel including the police, army, and National Security and Civil Defence Force (NSCDC) have continued with rescue operations at the scene.

TVCNEWS.TV has gotten reports from its correspondent, Theophilus Elamah who tells us that 12 persons have been confirmed dead while 42 injured are currently receiving treatment.

Information about the owner of the school is yet to be revealed as no one seems to have come out to claim ownership of the building. TVC Correspondent, Theophilus Elamah reports.

9 kids confirmed dead from the building collapse at Ita Faaji, Lagos Island – Rescue Team pic.twitter.com/NiMysO3rvw — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 13, 2019

The governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode has arrived the scene of the building collapse on the Lagos Island where over 100 school pupils are reportedly trapped.

The Governor, who came in at exactly 2:45pm, said from the briefing he got from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency boss, 25 bodies have been rescued so far.

However, eye-witness confirm that the building was weak

You can watch the live Update on :

Share this: Tweet



