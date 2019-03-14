LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered

Death toll from the #LagosBuildingCollapse has risen by one as the body of a man was recovered from the rubble, taken the confirmed figure to fourteen with over fifty persons receiving medical attention at different hospitals.

A federal government delegation on post-disaster assessment mission is expected at the scene today. From there, the delegation will visit the hospitals where the injured are being attended to.

The three storey building located at Number thirty six Massey street, Ita Faji area of Lagos Island came down at about ten o’clock on Wednesday morning.

The top floor of the building is occupied by a school with about one hundred pupils, while the rest are residential and shops.

Rescue operations which began as soon as the incident occured, stretched through the night till the early hours of this morning.

Share this: Tweet



