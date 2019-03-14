Home News #LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered
#LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered
News
Nigeria
0

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered

0
0
now viewing

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered

now playing

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Federal govt sends team for post-disaster assessment

now playing

Ambode, Sanwo-Olu congratulate President Buhari

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: Ambode votes in Epe, commends Lagosians, INEC

now playing

One Lagos fiesta kicks off at five locations

now playing

Ambode concedes defeat, thanks party, Lagosians

Image result for #LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recoveredDeath toll from the #LagosBuildingCollapse has risen by one as the body of a man was recovered from the rubble, taken the confirmed figure to fourteen with over fifty persons receiving medical attention at different hospitals.

A federal government delegation on post-disaster assessment mission is expected at the scene today. From there, the delegation will visit the hospitals where the injured are being attended to.

Image result for #LagosBuildingCollapse:

The three storey building located at Number thirty six Massey street, Ita Faji area of Lagos Island came down at about ten o’clock on Wednesday morning.

Image result for #LagosBuildingCollapse:

The top floor of the building is occupied by a school with about one hundred pupils, while the rest are residential and shops.

Rescue operations which began as soon as the incident occured, stretched through the night till the early hours of this morning.

Related Posts

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Federal govt sends team for post-disaster assessment

TVCN 0

Ambode, Sanwo-Olu congratulate President Buhari

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes: Ambode votes in Epe, commends Lagosians, INEC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies