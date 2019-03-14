LagosBuildingCollapse: Enforce law on use of substandard materials, parents tell govt

Lagos residents have risen against lack of enforcement of the regulation on the use of substandard materials in the construction of buildings in Nigeria.

Sympathisers of the victims of the Ita Faji collapsed building expressing displeasure on the accident. They kick against government’s lukewarm attitude in the punishment of those who use substandard materials in building.

But this official of Standard Organisation of Nigeria unveils some of the factors leading to building collapse.

In all face of the gloom enveloping that part of Lagos Island, and in deed the country at large, this woman is singing a new song.

Our correspondent say today the emergency responders have better crowd control and more of their officials are working for better results.

