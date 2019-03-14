Home News #LagosBuildingCollapse: Evacuate families to alternatives shelters – Residents
date 2019-03-14

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Evacuate families to alternatives shelters – Residents
#LagosBuildingCollapse: Evacuate families to alternatives shelters – Residents

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Evacuate families to alternatives shelters – Residents

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Federal govt sends team for post-disaster assessment

Federal Government bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft from Nigeria's airspace

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Scores rescued from rubble

#LagosBuildingCollapse: 12 persons confirmed dead, 43 injured (LIVE UPDATE)

Image result for #LagosBuildingCollapseLagos residents are still anxiously waiting for emergency responders to search and rescue or cover the bodies of those trapped in the collapsed building at No 36, Massey street, Ita Faaji, Lagos Island.

Lilian Eze-Mark reports that Escavator deployed by Lagos state emergency management agency digging through the rubble to ensure that it gets to ground zero so that nobody will be trapped in the wreckage.

Image result for #LagosBuildingCollapse

The responders worked all through the night but have yet to give update on the actual number of victims rescued or bodies covered.

For the safety of those living in the surrounding compromised buildings, residents have suggested their evacuation to alternative shelter.

Lagos building officials say the shelter had been identified as “distressed” and listed for demolition but that exercise did not happen until the tragic accident.

