LagosBuildingCollapse: Evacuate families to alternatives shelters – Residents

Lagos residents are still anxiously waiting for emergency responders to search and rescue or cover the bodies of those trapped in the collapsed building at No 36, Massey street, Ita Faaji, Lagos Island.

Lilian Eze-Mark reports that Escavator deployed by Lagos state emergency management agency digging through the rubble to ensure that it gets to ground zero so that nobody will be trapped in the wreckage.

The responders worked all through the night but have yet to give update on the actual number of victims rescued or bodies covered.

For the safety of those living in the surrounding compromised buildings, residents have suggested their evacuation to alternative shelter.

Lagos building officials say the shelter had been identified as “distressed” and listed for demolition but that exercise did not happen until the tragic accident.

