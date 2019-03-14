LagosBuildingCollapse: Federal govt sends team for post-disaster assessment

A post-disaster assessment team of the Federal Government will arrive the scene of the collapsed building in Lagos where there will be a press briefing.

The visit would lead to the provision of relief assistance to the victims. After that, the team will head to the hospital to meet victims presently receiving medical attention.

TVC News reports that scores have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at the Lagos island general hospital after a three story building collapsedon Massey street in the Ita Faaji area of Lagos.

The three story building houses a school at the top floor while other floors are residential and occupied by shop owners.

Eyewitness account reveals that the house was weak and that the occupants had been asked to vacate the building.

Frantic efforts are ongoing at the moment to rescue persons that could still be trapped in the building .

The general manager of Lagos state emergency management agency told TVC News that it is handling the situation.

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode visited the site and assured concerned citizens that government will step in to address the raised issues.

