#LagosBuildingCollapse: Pull down all illegal structures in Lagos – Parents
#LagosBuildingCollapse: Pull down all illegal structures in Lagos – Parents

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Pull down all illegal structures in Lagos – Parents

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Enforce law on use of substandard materials, parents tell govt

Edo PDP pressure group vows to rescue party from non performing state executives

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Evacuate families to alternatives shelters - Residents

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Death toll rises as one more body is recovered

World Kidney day: "Kidney health for Everyone Everywhere"

Image result for #LagosBuildingCollapse: Pull down all illegal structures - ParentsParents of the children who were killed in the building collapse in Lagos Island are calling on the government to pull down all illegal structures to prevent any reoccurrence.

They spoke with our correspondent as they reel from the pains of the disaster which occurred on Wednesday morning.

Parents venting their anger after the tragic incident on Ita faaji, Lagos Island, claimed the lives of more than 12 children.

They want the government to step in and prevent this from happening again.

ALSO READ: Enforce law on use of substandard materials

One of the parents who lost one of his child in the accident, and has another undergoing treatment, said claimed the hospital management are asking for additional fees, something the government has promised to take care of.

Although the state government has promised to apply strict regulations to ensure all illegal structures are taken down, it remains to be seen, if this will be the end of building collapse scenarios, in the major cities across the country.

