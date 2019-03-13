LagosBuildingCollapse: Scores rescued from rubble

Scores have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at the Lagos island general hospital after a three story building collapsed on Massey street in the Ita Faaji area of Lagos.

The three story building houses a school at the top floor while other floors are residential and occupied by shop owners.

Eyewitness account reveals that the house was weak and that the occupants had been asked to vacate the building.

Frantic efforts are ongoing at the moment to rescue persons that could still be trapped in the building .

The general manager of Lagos state emergency management agency told TVC News that it is handling the situation.

Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode visited the site and assured concerned citizens that government will step in to address the raised issues.

Share this: Tweet



