Home Football Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad
Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad
Football
International
Sports
0

Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad

0
0
now viewing

Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad

now playing

2018 Ballon d'Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominance

now playing

No world cup for Messi as France knock out Argentina

now playing

Lionel Messi to consider retirement after world cup

now playing

Lionel Messi hat-trick hands Barcelona 25th La Liga title

conte-Chelsea-Barcelona-TVCNews
now playing

UEFA CL : Conte happy with Chelsea performance against Barca

Lionel Messi has been included in the Argentina squad for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

The Barcelona star was left out of three international squads after Argentina’s disappointing display in Russia and had given little indication as to whether he would return.

However, with this summer’s Copa America on the horizon, Messi will return for friendlies against Venezuela (in Madrid) and away to Morocco later this month.

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who suffered a knee ligament injury as Argentina prepared for the World Cup, also returns to the squad.

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra were also included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Related Posts

2018 Ballon d’Or : Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi European dominance

TVCN 0

No world cup for Messi as France knock out Argentina

TVCN 0

Lionel Messi to consider retirement after world cup

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies