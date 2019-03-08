Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad

Lionel Messi has been included in the Argentina squad for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

The Barcelona star was left out of three international squads after Argentina’s disappointing display in Russia and had given little indication as to whether he would return.

However, with this summer’s Copa America on the horizon, Messi will return for friendlies against Venezuela (in Madrid) and away to Morocco later this month.

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who suffered a knee ligament injury as Argentina prepared for the World Cup, also returns to the squad.

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra were also included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Share this: Tweet



