Louis Van Gaal announces retirement from football management

Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has called time on his football career.

The 67-year-old, who won the FA Cup during his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford announced his intention to leave football on a Dutch television.

Van Gaal’s trophy-laden career includes the 1995 Champions League title with first club Ajax as well as two La Liga crowns with Barcelona, a Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich as well as two spells as Holland manager  who he guided to third place at the 2014 World Cup.

