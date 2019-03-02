Home Football Lukaku scores 88th minute winner as Manchester United beat Saint
Image result for Lukaku scores 88th minute winner as Man Utd beat SaintRomelu Lukaku hit a late winner as Manchester United moved to within three points of third-placed Tottenham after a pulsating game with Southampton.

Yan Valery scored first for the saint with an fine finish from around 25 yards before United turned it around with two goals in six second-half minutes.

Andreas Pereira equalised with a spectacular long-range strike before setting up Lukaku to make it 2-1.

Saints fought back to make it 2-2 through James Ward-

Romelu Lukaku struck with a calm finish to seal the points at Old Trafford.

 

