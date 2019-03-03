Lula back in Brazil prison after grandson’s funeral

Former Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is back in prison after being let out to attend his grandson Arthur’s funeral.

The seven-year-old died of meningitis on Friday. Lula, as he is known, was allowed to go to the burial in São Paulo on Saturday, where supporters gathered to greet him.

Lula is serving a 12-year sentence for a graft conviction at a federal facility in Curitiba.

His lawyers asked courts to grant him a temporary leave so he could go to the funeral.

The Federal Police flew Lula to Sao Paulo, and was then taken to the cemetery, in Sao Bernardo Do Campo.

His grandson, Arthur, died from meningitis on Friday. It is the second loss for the former president this year.

