Masked men attack SDP Candidate in Ondo, destroy Campaign Vehicles
Masked men attack SDP Candidate in Ondo, destroy Campaign Vehicles

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs have attacked the campaign train of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Ebenezer Adeniyan, who is contesting for the Akure South Constituency II seat at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Adeniyan’s campaign train was attacked, on Friday, at Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital during a tour of some wards of the town.

The SDP candidate who is also the publisher of “Trace News Magazine” is contesting to represent the Akure South Constituency II at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The hoodlums damaged some vehicles and also shot sporadically to disrupt the programmes lined up for the campaign.

Mr. Adeniyan confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

 

