Measles outbreak in Philippines kills 136 persons, leaves 8,400 others sick

International
The recent outbreak of measles in the Philippines has killed at least 136 persons, mostly children and 8,400 others have been sickened.

The outbreak is blamed partly on recent vaccination fears.

Philippines health secretary, Francisco Duque III said Monday, a massive immunization drive that started last week in hard-hit Manila and four provincial regions may contain the outbreak by April.

President Rodrigo Duterte warned of fatal complications and urged children to be immunized. The outbreak began in January.

Duque said a government information drive is helping restore public trust in the government’s immunization program, which was marred in 2017 by an anti-dengue vaccine made by French drugmaker Sanofi which was blamed for the deaths of at least three children.

