Mega Party faults omission of party logo on ballots

The Mega Party of Nigeria in Ondo state has threatened to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission to the tribunal for omitting the party’s logo on the ballot paper used for national Assembly election.

The south west chairman of the Party, Biyi Poroye at a news conference in Akure, said INEC denied members of the party in the northern senatorial

district of the state from participating in the election.

Mr. Poroye also urged the electoral body to ensure that election is conducted in all polling units in the south senatorial district where the Senatorial election has been declared inconclusive.

