Mexican archaeologists rediscover Balamku cave with artifacts

Mexican archaeologists said on Monday that they have made a re-discovery.

They rediscovered Balamku cave at the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza where hundreds of archaeological artifacts were found, mainly incendiaries, that indicate a ritual use in pre-Hispanic times.

Specialists say the cave had been discovered 50 years ago by a group of Maya peasants and was closed immediately.

The incendiaries and vessels contained among other things, preserved carbonized remains of food, seeds, shell and bones that the ancient Mayas offered to their gods.

The exploration of the cave has been preliminary without any excavation and, so far, the presence of any human remains has not been discovered.

