Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plumes

Mexico’s mighty Popocatepetly volcano on Wednesday erupted, sending a plume of gas and ash 3,937 feet into the sky.

The ash plume discharged into the sky high above the snow covered slopes of the mountain.

Researcher at Mexico’s National Autonomous University, Servando de la Cruz said the volcano’s current activity, while spectacular, was within the limits of recent historical eruptions and the volcano was being monitored by authorities for any heightened activity.

Popocatepetl is more than seventeen thousand feet tall and is the second highest mountain in Mexico and the fifth highest in North America.

