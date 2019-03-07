Home International Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plumes
Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plumes
International
World News
0

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plumes

0
0
now viewing

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plumes

now playing

More than 20 killed, dozens injured in Mexican gasoline pipeline explosion

now playing

Trump vows to wait as long as it takes to shut down U.S- Mexico border wall

now playing

Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules

now playing

Migrants gather at border bridge to Mexico on trek to U.S.

now playing

New concealed grave discovered in Jalisco, Mexico

Mexico’s mighty Popocatepetly volcano on Wednesday erupted, sending a plume of gas and ash 3,937 feet into the sky.

The ash plume discharged into the sky high above the snow covered slopes of the mountain.

Researcher at Mexico’s National Autonomous University, Servando de la Cruz said the volcano’s current activity, while spectacular, was within the limits of recent historical eruptions and the volcano was being monitored by authorities for any heightened activity.

Popocatepetl is more than seventeen thousand feet tall and is the second highest mountain in Mexico and the fifth highest in North America.

Related Posts

More than 20 killed, dozens injured in Mexican gasoline pipeline explosion

TVCN 0

Trump vows to wait as long as it takes to shut down U.S- Mexico border wall

TVCN 0

Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies