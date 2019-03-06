Mideast crisis: Women and children evacuated from last IS-held area in Syria

Large groups of women and children were seen on the outskirts of Baghou a day after they fled the Islamic State’s final stronghold in Syria.

The civilian escapees were waiting to be redirected to the northern al-Hol camp, which is under the control of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces .

The SDF said more than 6,500 people, mostly civilians, had escaped since it opened a safe corridor on Monday.

Baghouz, a collection of hamlets and farmland near the border with Iraq, is the last patch of populated territory that IS still holds in the area straddling the two countries where it declared a caliphate in 2014.

The United Nations said last week that at least 84 people, two-thirds of them young children, have died since December on their way to al-Hol camp.

