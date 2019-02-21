Home News MNJTF commences operation ‘Yancin Tafki’ in the Lake Chad area
MNJTF commences operation ‘Yancin Tafki’ in the Lake Chad area
News
Nigeria
0

MNJTF commences operation ‘Yancin Tafki’ in the Lake Chad area

0
0
now viewing

MNJTF commences operation ‘Yancin Tafki’ in the Lake Chad area

now playing

Suspected herdsmen invade Plateau polytechnic, kidnap one

now playing

I have not resigned - Osinbajo

now playing

BREAKING: FG declares Friday Public Holiday

now playing

Suspected herdsmen kill 16 persons in Benue

now playing

Updated: INEC chairman restates readiness for Saturday's polls

Troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and Nigeria have commenced a military operation aimed at overrunning the last hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad area.

The Multinational Joint Task Force launched Operation YANCIN TAFKI in response to recent attacks in Arege, Metele and Baga located on the northern fringes of the Lake Chad Basin.

MNJTF Spokesman, Colonel Timothy Antigha says the operation is an offshoot of a summit of Heads of States of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, a couple of months ago.

Related Posts

Suspected herdsmen invade Plateau polytechnic, kidnap one

TVCN 0

I have not resigned – Osinbajo

TVCN 0

BREAKING: FG declares Friday Public Holiday

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies