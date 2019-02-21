MNJTF commences operation ‘Yancin Tafki’ in the Lake Chad area

Troops from Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and Nigeria have commenced a military operation aimed at overrunning the last hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad area.

The Multinational Joint Task Force launched Operation YANCIN TAFKI in response to recent attacks in Arege, Metele and Baga located on the northern fringes of the Lake Chad Basin.

MNJTF Spokesman, Colonel Timothy Antigha says the operation is an offshoot of a summit of Heads of States of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, a couple of months ago.

