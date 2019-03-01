My second term would be tough – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a hint into how his second tenure would be, saying ” is going to be tough.

Speaking when members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) paid him a congratulatory visit today, he said the last lap of his administration would be tough.

“My last lap of four years, I think is going to be tough. People are very forgetful and that’s why during the campaign I spoke about our cardinal agenda,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday declared president Buhari winner of Saturday’s presidential poll. Buhari polled 15,191,847 to defeat his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 11,262,978 votes.

The meeting was attended by vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and over 20 ministers.

High-point of the meeting was the presentation of congratulatory cards to the president by the SGF and Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

