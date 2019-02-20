Home News NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno
NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno
News
Nigeria
0

NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

0
0
now viewing

NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

now playing

We've achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers - INEC

now playing

Updated: Shi'ite members protest at Foreign Affairs ministry in Abuja

now playing

Army chief orders officers to deal with electoral violence

now playing

One killed, several persons injured during Kwara APC campaign

now playing

NAF interrupts suspected thugs with weapons in Kaduna

Image result for NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in BornoThe Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said it has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) camp and some of their fighters at a settlement called Arboko in Borno State.

The operation was conducted on the 18th of February 2019 while a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform were providing close air support to troops of 82 Brigade Nigerian Army.

In a statement released earlier today (Wednesday) by the Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the ISR aircraft spotted a group of BHT fighters within Arboko village and vectored the Alpha Jet to engage their camp with rocket fire, thereby degrading the terrorists’ structures and some of their fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast,” the statement added.

Related Posts

We’ve achieved 100% configuration of Smart Card Readers – INEC

TVCN 0

Updated: Shi’ite members protest at Foreign Affairs ministry in Abuja

TVCN 0

Army chief orders officers to deal with electoral violence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies