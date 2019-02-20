NAF destroys Boko Haram camp in Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said it has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) camp and some of their fighters at a settlement called Arboko in Borno State.

The operation was conducted on the 18th of February 2019 while a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform were providing close air support to troops of 82 Brigade Nigerian Army.

In a statement released earlier today (Wednesday) by the Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the ISR aircraft spotted a group of BHT fighters within Arboko village and vectored the Alpha Jet to engage their camp with rocket fire, thereby degrading the terrorists’ structures and some of their fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast,” the statement added.

