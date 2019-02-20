Home News NAF interrupts suspected thugs with weapons in Kaduna
Image result for NAF interrupts suspected thugs with weapons in KadunaThe Nigerian Airforce said it has intercepted suspected thugs armed with weapons around the Hajj camp in Mando, in Kaduna metropolis. TVC News Correspondent, Tesem Akende, reports that the suspects according to the force were unlawfully in possession of firearms, including six dane guns, cutlasses, machetes and a knife.

The operation was carried out by the Special Operations team of the force, dubbed safe conduct. The team has also rescued forty-four cows and thirteen rams from cattle rustlers this month.

Airforce authorities said the rustlers fled the scene abandoning the cattle in the face of superior firepower.  All suspects have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

The Kaduna state government has taken custody of the livestock.

The air force said it is committed to collaborating with other security agencies for a more peaceful Kaduna.

It said it will secure its area of responsibility with aggressive patrols to ensure peace and security of lives and property.

