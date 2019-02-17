Home News National Assembly postpones resumption
National Assembly postpones resumption
The National Assembly has announced the postponement of its resumption scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 19 to Tuesday Feb. 26.

According to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, the postponement became necessary following postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly election rescheduled for Saturday Feb. 23.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 19 has been postpones to Tuesday, Feb. 26 due to the postponement of the national elections.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 please,” he said.

