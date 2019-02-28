National Peace Committee meets PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Former military Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar; the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and other members of the National Peace Committee met with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors, was convened following Atiku’s decision to go to court to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar said the mission of committee is to douse the tension that is rising as an aftermath of the presidential elections

Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi; Senate President Bukola Saraki; PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; and other PDP leaders are also in attendance

Others in the meeting include: Cardinal John Onaiyekan, and Rev. Fr Atta Barkindo of the NPC Secretariat.

