NDLEA says it will not be discouraged by the killings

Officials of the Ondo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA are yet to recover from the gruesome murder of four of their colleagues, by yet to be identified gunmen in Ifon area of the state. The Commander of the Agency in the State, Haruna Gagara said the killing will not deter the command from tackling rising cases of Indian hemp cultivation and trafficking in the State.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports the atmosphere at the command’s office is that of mourning, as officials of the agency gathered in groups to discuss the big loss. The flag of the agency is now flying at half mast, a sign that the command is bereaved.

In the past few weeks, the command recorded many successes in its fight against Indian hemp cultivation in the State.

In January this year, twelve suspected Indian hemp cultivators were arrested in an operation at Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of the State. Fifty-five bags of cannabis sativa, were seized in the forest during the operation, while a total of 300 kilogrammes of the substance were burnt in the forest.

Also in January, the agency discovered seeds of cannabis stored in sacks and containers, weighing 390 kilogrammes.

Just last week, February 15th, to be precise the agency seized a total of 260 bags of indian hemp, with an estimated value of N9.1m at Oke -Aro area of Akure.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Haruna Gagara attributed the recent attack to the successes recorded by the Agency.

This he said will not deter the command from working assiduously to rid the state of Indian hemp cultivators.

The four officers were killed on Sunday, at a checkpoint in Ifon area of the State.

