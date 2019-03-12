New Lassa fever cases on the decline says Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control

The Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that new Lassa fever cases are on the decline in states battling to control its spread.

Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control gave this update in Abuja.

Nigeria’s current case of Lassa fever was first seen in the last quarter of 2018 and in January this year , an outbreak was officially declared.

About, 32 states including the FCT have so far seen cases of the virus with over a thousand suspected cases, 420 of them confirmed and 93 deaths.

Nigeria’s disease center says it’s response effort since January seems to be paying off but it also expects Nigerians to maintain a clean environment so rodent to human transmission of the virus can be prevented.

Human vaccine trials against the Lassa fever virus is to commence in Nigeria by the end of the year.

