Nigeria takes on Mali in semi final of Africa Under 20 championship

Nigeria is seeking to pick a ticket to the final of the Africa Under 20 championship as they currently take on Mali in the tournaments’s semi final.

The flying eagles won group A of the competition ahead of South Africa, host country Niger and Burundi, while Mali finished second behind Senegal in group B.

The Flying Eagles is playing without midfielder Afeez Aremu who has been ruled out of the tournament because of a foot injury he suffered in training on Tuesday.

The other semi final game will be between Senegal and South Africa. The winner of this fixture will play either Nigeria or Mali in the final scheduled for Sunday.

