NigeriaVotes : Commonwealth Observers in Nigeria ahead of election

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group have arrived in Nigeria for the country’s general elections scheduled for Saturday.

The group, led by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, will be deployed to various regions of the country, to observe preparations for polling day.

On Monday, the group met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the country’s capital Abuja.

A similar mission from the Commonwealth was in Nigeria for the 2015 elections.

Part of their 32-point recommendation was to review the accreditation and voting system, which required voters to be in the polling unit for the whole day.

Share this: Tweet



