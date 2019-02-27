Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Nigerian youth rising power in presidential poll
Nigerian youth rising power in presidential poll
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Nigerian youth rising power in presidential poll

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian youth rising power in presidential poll

now playing

Sowore campaigns in Akure, says Nigeria needs new political leaders

now playing

AAC Presidential candidate accuses army generals of making fortunes out of insurgency

now playing

Fela Durotoye emerges PACT consensus candidate, Moghalu opts out of coalition

now playing

Activists, Journalists call for release of Premium Times reporter

now playing

Moghalu frowns at executive-legislative frosty relations

Image result for Nigerian youth rising power in presidential pollThe election in Nigeria has seen many young candidates vying for political positions, especially in the just presidential and national Assembly elections.

Lilian Eze-Mark reports that the younger generation is influencing the future of presidential race in the country using indicators such as competence and ability to deliver.

In Nigeria, 51 percent of voters are under the age of 35, and the younger generation is becoming more rational when choosing their next leader.

Besides voting, younger citizens are running for office. Official data showed that youth candidacy has risen from 6 to 27 percent.

Last year, the government lowered the minimum age of the president from 40 to 35. The bill followed a 10-year campaign with the hash tag — not too young to run.

The young say the current politicians are aging, and many seek to give the youth a greater voice.

There are at least 84 million registered voters in Nigeria. And during this election, 14 million young adults voted for the first time.

Related Posts

Sowore campaigns in Akure, says Nigeria needs new political leaders

TVCN 0

AAC Presidential candidate accuses army generals of making fortunes out of insurgency

TVCN 0

Fela Durotoye emerges PACT consensus candidate, Moghalu opts out of coalition

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies