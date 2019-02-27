Nigerian youth rising power in presidential poll

The election in Nigeria has seen many young candidates vying for political positions, especially in the just presidential and national Assembly elections.

Lilian Eze-Mark reports that the younger generation is influencing the future of presidential race in the country using indicators such as competence and ability to deliver.

In Nigeria, 51 percent of voters are under the age of 35, and the younger generation is becoming more rational when choosing their next leader.

Besides voting, younger citizens are running for office. Official data showed that youth candidacy has risen from 6 to 27 percent.

Last year, the government lowered the minimum age of the president from 40 to 35. The bill followed a 10-year campaign with the hash tag — not too young to run.

The young say the current politicians are aging, and many seek to give the youth a greater voice.

There are at least 84 million registered voters in Nigeria. And during this election, 14 million young adults voted for the first time.

