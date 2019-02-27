Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Nigerians want President Buhari to address critical areas
Nigerians want President Buhari to address critical areas
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Nigerians want President Buhari to address critical areas

0
0
now viewing

Nigerians want President Buhari to address critical areas

now playing

Buhari to receive certificate of return at 2pm - INEC

now playing

Buhari thanks God, Nigerians for re-election

now playing

INEC adjourns collation of results to 10am

now playing

PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: INEC to begin Collation of Presidential poll result Monday

Image result for Nigerians want President Buhari to address critical areasFresh with a new mandate of four years, Nigerians want President Muhammadu Buhari to address critical areas that will impact positively on their lives.

Speaking shortly after INEC pronounced President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 Presidential election, they congratulated Mr. President and want him to be magnanimous in victory

They see no reason the Peoples Democratic Party would object to the outcome of the polls

In their thinking, the Buhari administration should prioritise infrastructural development, job creation, war against graft and economic diversification so as to reposition the nation’s frail economy

APC’s Muammadu Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat its closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who had 11,262,978 votes.

Related Posts

Buhari to receive certificate of return at 2pm – INEC

TVCN 0

Buhari thanks God, Nigerians for re-election

TVCN 0

INEC adjourns collation of results to 10am

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies