Nigerians want President Buhari to address critical areas

Fresh with a new mandate of four years, Nigerians want President Muhammadu Buhari to address critical areas that will impact positively on their lives.

Speaking shortly after INEC pronounced President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 Presidential election, they congratulated Mr. President and want him to be magnanimous in victory

They see no reason the Peoples Democratic Party would object to the outcome of the polls

In their thinking, the Buhari administration should prioritise infrastructural development, job creation, war against graft and economic diversification so as to reposition the nation’s frail economy

APC’s Muammadu Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat its closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who had 11,262,978 votes.

