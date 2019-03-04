Home News #NigeriaVotes: 323 persons arrested in connection with breaches
The IGP has warned politicians to be wary of undermining the electoral process as the country gears up for the governorship elections.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu stated this while meeting with senior officers of the force to review police performance in the concluded Presidential and NASS elections.

He stated that 323 persons have been arrested in connection with breaches in the elections while 2 officers lost their lives in the process.

Among this number are those arrested in connection with the election incident at Okota, Lagos.

