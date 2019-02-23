NigeriaVotes: Accreditation, voting commence timely in Southern Katsina

Accreditation of voters and election in southern Katsina have commenced timely with large turn out of women.

People arrived most polling units early to even wait for the INEC officials in a high sense of responsibility to exercises their civic responsibility.

Although the state of the exercise looks promising, but in some places the delay of party agents to arrive at voting centres was observed.

Worthy of note is the massive turn out of women in most of the center even out number ing men .

