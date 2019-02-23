NigeriaVotes: Activities pick up at 2019 general election situation room

Activities have now picked up at the 2019 general election situation room located inside the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The Centre serves as the National Collation Centre too.

Newsmen have been taken round the Situation Room to see what has been happening. The situation room is the melting point of information.

A staff of INEC, Duru Aku, took journalists through the various sections in the Situation Room. From the Security desk to INEC Secretariat, Election Monitoring Support Centre, Call centre and the Social Media Centre.

INEC Chairman monitors media reports from his desk and receiving calls on situation reports. INEC secretariat, Security RMSC and social media.

