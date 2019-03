The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of 2019 governorship election in Nasarawa State.

He polled a total of 327,229 votes to defeat David Umbugadu of the PDP who scored 184,281 votes.

The result was declared by the commission’s returning officer for the state Professor Abdullahi Bala in Lafia, the capital of the state.

