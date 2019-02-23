NigeriaVotes: Buhari expresses satisfaction, confident of winning

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction at the voting process across the country so far .

The president commended the independent national electoral commission after he cast his ballot.

Tvc News senior political correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun, reports that after rigoruous campaigns across the length and breadth of Nigeria, it’s time to vote and President Muhamnadu Buhari has done that in Dura, Katsina State.

The president’s convoy arrived at Kofar Baru ward 003 just before 8 with his wife and both of them moved straight to the polling unit to cast their ballots.

The process barely lasted 5 mins. Other polling units across the state witnessed a large turnout of voters.

